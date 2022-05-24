Azerbaijan’s Insurers Association talks establishment of Turkic World Insurance Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Turkic World

Insurance Union has been established following the settlement signed

on the assembly of International Insurance Conference in Turkey’s

Istanbul on May 24, Trend experiences citing the Azerbaijan Insurers

Association.

Insurers Associations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan,

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are members of the Turkic

World Insurance Union.

The main purpose is becoming a member of forces for strengthening insurance coverage

sectors of Turkic-speaking nations, making certain the change of

personnel, expertise and knowledge between insurance coverage markets of

member states, institution of a unified insurance coverage pool, as effectively

because the formation of reinsurance areas.

The concept of ​​establishing the Turkish World Insurance Union

stemmed from the joint initiative between the Azerbaijan Insurers

Association and the Insurance Association of Turkey.