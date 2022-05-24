Azerbaijan’s Insurers Association talks establishment of Turkic World Insurance Union
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Turkic World
Insurance Union has been established following the settlement signed
on the assembly of International Insurance Conference in Turkey’s
Istanbul on May 24, Trend experiences citing the Azerbaijan Insurers
Association.
Insurers Associations of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are members of the Turkic
World Insurance Union.
The main purpose is becoming a member of forces for strengthening insurance coverage
sectors of Turkic-speaking nations, making certain the change of
personnel, expertise and knowledge between insurance coverage markets of
member states, institution of a unified insurance coverage pool, as effectively
because the formation of reinsurance areas.
The concept of establishing the Turkish World Insurance Union
stemmed from the joint initiative between the Azerbaijan Insurers
Association and the Insurance Association of Turkey.