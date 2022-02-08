Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education talks social media discussions about alleged closure of schools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

There have been discussions on social media in Azerbaijan associated to the alleged whole closure of faculties from February 15 for 2 weeks on account of a rise within the variety of coronavirus infections, Head of the Public Relations sector within the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Jasarat Valehov informed Trend.

According to him, this data is unreliable and this isn’t a topic for dialogue at current.

Earlier, the pinnacle of the Administration and Management of General Education Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education Elnur Aliyev additionally stated that the state of affairs with COVID-19 an infection in colleges is beneath management and there’s no want for an entire closure of faculties.