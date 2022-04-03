Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, State Agency for Health and Medical Affairs issue joint statement on nightclub explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A complete of 31 folks

had been injured, one particular person died because of the explosion within the

nightclub in Sabayil district of Azerbaijan’s Baku metropolis, Trend reviews with

reference to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

It is said within the joint assertion of the Ministry of Health,

the State Agency for Mandatory Social Insurance and the Unit for

the Management of Medical Territorial Departments (TABIB).

According to the data, seven folks had been positioned in an

intensive care unit, together with three who’re in crucial situation,

10 are in reasonably steady situation, six – in steady

situation.

Other victims had been discharged dwelling.

Two foreigners had been injured because of the explosion.

A citizen of Italy was delivered to the Republican Clinical

Hospital with traumatic jaw illness, his situation is steady.

A Senegalese citizen was delivered to the Narimanov Medical

Center, his situation is assessed as crucial.