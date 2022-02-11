Azerbaijan’s Parliament unveils agenda of next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

The agenda of the common assembly of the spring session of

Azerbaijan’s Parliament, which can be held on February 15, has

been revealed, Trend studies.

It covers the next points:

1. Draft legislation “On approval of a cooperation settlement between the

governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on meals safety.”

2. Draft legislation “On approval of an settlement between the

governments of Azerbaijan and Spain on the change and mutual

safety of confidential info.”

3. Bill amending the legislation “On health insurance”.

4. Draft legislation on amendments to the legislation “On the Armed Forces of

Azerbaijan” (second studying).

5. Bill amending the legislation “On gas supply” (second studying).

6. Draft legislation on amendments to the Code of Administrative

Offenses (second studying).

7. Bill amending the legislation “On freedom of religion” (second

studying).

8. Draft Law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law “On

Normative Legal Acts” (first studying).

9. Bill “On partial modification to the administrative-territorial

division of Ganja metropolis” (first studying).

10. Bill on amendments to the “List of municipalities in

Azerbaijan”, attached to the law “On territories and lands of

municipalities” (first studying).

11. Draft legislation on amendments to the Urban Planning and

Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first

studying).