Azerbaijan’s Parliament unveils agenda of next meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
Trend:
The agenda of the common assembly of the spring session of
Azerbaijan’s Parliament, which can be held on February 15, has
been revealed, Trend studies.
It covers the next points:
1. Draft legislation “On approval of a cooperation settlement between the
governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on meals safety.”
2. Draft legislation “On approval of an settlement between the
governments of Azerbaijan and Spain on the change and mutual
safety of confidential info.”
3. Bill amending the legislation “On health insurance”.
4. Draft legislation on amendments to the legislation “On the Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan” (second studying).
5. Bill amending the legislation “On gas supply” (second studying).
6. Draft legislation on amendments to the Code of Administrative
Offenses (second studying).
7. Bill amending the legislation “On freedom of religion” (second
studying).
8. Draft Law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law “On
Normative Legal Acts” (first studying).
9. Bill “On partial modification to the administrative-territorial
division of Ganja metropolis” (first studying).
10. Bill on amendments to the “List of municipalities in
Azerbaijan”, attached to the law “On territories and lands of
municipalities” (first studying).
11. Draft legislation on amendments to the Urban Planning and
Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first
studying).