Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary delegation to visit Switzerland
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Delegation led by
Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova
pays an official go to to Switzerland on May 9, Trend stories citing
press service of Milli Majlis.
Delegation will embrace the Chairman of parliamentary Committee
for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs, and the Working
Group for the Azerbaijani-Swiss Interparliamentary Relations Hijran
Huseynova, MPs Agha Nakhchivanli, Vahid Ahmadov and Erkin Gadirli,
Head of the Administration of Milli Majlis Safa Mirzayev and
others.
Program of official go to consists of conferences of Speaker of Milli
Majlis Sahiba Gafarova with the Vice President of Switzerland, additionally
the chairmen of National Council and the Council for the Cantons of
the Federal Assembly (Swiss Parliament).
Current state and prospects for the expansion of
inter-parliamentary relations, the growth of cooperation on a
bilateral and multilateral foundation, and different points will probably be
mentioned throughout conferences.
The go to will finish on May 11.