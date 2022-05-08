Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary delegation to visit Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Delegation led by

Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova

pays an official go to to Switzerland on May 9, Trend stories citing

press service of Milli Majlis.

Delegation will embrace the Chairman of parliamentary Committee

for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs, and the Working

Group for the Azerbaijani-Swiss Interparliamentary Relations Hijran

Huseynova, MPs Agha Nakhchivanli, Vahid Ahmadov and Erkin Gadirli,

Head of the Administration of Milli Majlis Safa Mirzayev and

others.

Program of official go to consists of conferences of Speaker of Milli

Majlis Sahiba Gafarova with the Vice President of Switzerland, additionally

the chairmen of National Council and the Council for the Cantons of

the Federal Assembly (Swiss Parliament).

Current state and prospects for the expansion of

inter-parliamentary relations, the growth of cooperation on a

bilateral and multilateral foundation, and different points will probably be

mentioned throughout conferences.

The go to will finish on May 11.