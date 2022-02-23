Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev – one of biggest international politicians of our times – Russian expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is likely one of the greatest
worldwide politicians of our instances, Russian navy skilled,
editor-in-chief of the National Defense journal Igor Korotchenko
advised Trend.
“The scale of his persona and mental potential make
him a type of leaders of the trendy world whom everybody watches
and carefully follows,” he mentioned.
“The undeniable fact that [President Ilham Aliyev] managed to signal the
Declaration with Russian President Vladimir Putin is, after all, an
excellent diplomatic and political consequence. It will have an effect
on the event of our relationships for many years to return. We word
the exceptionally profitable and fruitful go to of Azerbaijani
President to Russia. The Russian skilled group welcomed his
arrival, and, after all, the signed declaration is an excellent
doc that was achieved by way of the efforts of the 2 sides. It
brings relations between our international locations to a brand new strategic stage of
interplay,” Korotchenko mentioned.
He confused that Russia sees Azerbaijan as a dependable ally, a
strategic associate in your complete spectrum of relations between the
two international locations.
“It is essential to notice that Russia, inside the framework
of this Declaration, has dedicated itself to suppress the
actions of any organizations and people that may work on
the territory of Russia to the detriment of the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We usually see when a quantity
of public organizations, people, in that is primarily an Armenian
and pro-Armenian foyer, which makes territorial claims to the
Karabakh area of Azerbaijan. I imagine that Russian regulation
enforcement businesses ought to now, guided by this Declaration,
stop such actions instantly,” he famous.
“I feel that sure modifications needs to be made within the discipline of regulation
enforcement applied sciences – now there needs to be no propaganda of
Armenian separatism shouldn’t be within the Russian media, nor on
Russian tv, nor in public statements,” he confused.
Korotchenko additionally drew consideration to the truth that relations
between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Russia will develop.
“Obviously, we shall be speaking a few sequence of workouts. I
imagine that, to begin with, it’s essential to conduct
anti-terrorist workouts of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and
the Special Operations Forces of Russia. Here we’d like an alternate
of expertise, a joint combat in opposition to terrorism. Considering that
the chance of this sort continues to be actual at the moment within the area, it’s
essential to resolve the problem of the withdrawal of all unlawful
Armenian armed formations from the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan as
quickly as potential,” he mentioned.
“I verify as soon as once more about pressing have to unblock transport
communications within the area, delimitation and demarcation of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian state border,” he added.
Igor Korotchenko added that, normally, the Declaration
accommodates a lot of factors, every of which deserves particular
consideration.
He additionally emphasised that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
an ideal buddy of Russia.
“We word how a lot is being achieved by the efforts of President
Ilham Aliyev personally to make sure that the Russian language is
freely used on the territory of Azerbaijan. We word his help in
the sector of actions of colleges the place instructing is performed in
Russian, help within the actions of the Baku and Azerbaijan
diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church. We respect President Ilham
Aliyev as a worthy son of Azerbaijan, a worthy son of his nice
father Heydar Aliyev. He is an ally, a associate who won’t ever
deceive and who retains his phrase,” Korotchenko mentioned.
He confused that each Russia and Azerbaijan are absolutely sovereign
of their international coverage, which is essential.
“There are most likely not more than ten such international locations on this planet
that may afford, with out regard to exterior facilities and forces,
some circumstances to implement a sovereign international coverage,” he
concluded.