Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev – one of biggest international politicians of our times – Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is likely one of the greatest

worldwide politicians of our instances, Russian navy skilled,

editor-in-chief of the National Defense journal Igor Korotchenko

advised Trend.

“The scale of his persona and mental potential make

him a type of leaders of the trendy world whom everybody watches

and carefully follows,” he mentioned.

“The undeniable fact that [President Ilham Aliyev] managed to signal the

Declaration with Russian President Vladimir Putin is, after all, an

excellent diplomatic and political consequence. It will have an effect

on the event of our relationships for many years to return. We word

the exceptionally profitable and fruitful go to of Azerbaijani

President to Russia. The Russian skilled group welcomed his

arrival, and, after all, the signed declaration is an excellent

doc that was achieved by way of the efforts of the 2 sides. It

brings relations between our international locations to a brand new strategic stage of

interplay,” Korotchenko mentioned.

He confused that Russia sees Azerbaijan as a dependable ally, a

strategic associate in your complete spectrum of relations between the

two international locations.

“It is essential to notice that Russia, inside the framework

of this Declaration, has dedicated itself to suppress the

actions of any organizations and people that may work on

the territory of Russia to the detriment of the territorial

integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We usually see when a quantity

of public organizations, people, in that is primarily an Armenian

and pro-Armenian foyer, which makes territorial claims to the

Karabakh area of Azerbaijan. I imagine that Russian regulation

enforcement businesses ought to now, guided by this Declaration,

stop such actions instantly,” he famous.

“I feel that sure modifications needs to be made within the discipline of regulation

enforcement applied sciences – now there needs to be no propaganda of

Armenian separatism shouldn’t be within the Russian media, nor on

Russian tv, nor in public statements,” he confused.

Korotchenko additionally drew consideration to the truth that relations

between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Russia will develop.

“Obviously, we shall be speaking a few sequence of workouts. I

imagine that, to begin with, it’s essential to conduct

anti-terrorist workouts of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and

the Special Operations Forces of Russia. Here we’d like an alternate

of expertise, a joint combat in opposition to terrorism. Considering that

the chance of this sort continues to be actual at the moment within the area, it’s

essential to resolve the problem of the withdrawal of all unlawful

Armenian armed formations from the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan as

quickly as potential,” he mentioned.

“I verify as soon as once more about pressing have to unblock transport

communications within the area, delimitation and demarcation of the

Azerbaijani-Armenian state border,” he added.

Igor Korotchenko added that, normally, the Declaration

accommodates a lot of factors, every of which deserves particular

consideration.

He additionally emphasised that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is

an ideal buddy of Russia.

“We word how a lot is being achieved by the efforts of President

Ilham Aliyev personally to make sure that the Russian language is

freely used on the territory of Azerbaijan. We word his help in

the sector of actions of colleges the place instructing is performed in

Russian, help within the actions of the Baku and Azerbaijan

diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church. We respect President Ilham

Aliyev as a worthy son of Azerbaijan, a worthy son of his nice

father Heydar Aliyev. He is an ally, a associate who won’t ever

deceive and who retains his phrase,” Korotchenko mentioned.

He confused that each Russia and Azerbaijan are absolutely sovereign

of their international coverage, which is essential.

“There are most likely not more than ten such international locations on this planet

that may afford, with out regard to exterior facilities and forces,

some circumstances to implement a sovereign international coverage,” he

concluded.