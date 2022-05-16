Azerbaijan’s Public Television releases statement on Eurovision 2022 voting controversy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Things occurred
throughout the ultimate stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and
choices made after that have been met with remorse by Public Television
and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan (ITV), the corporate’s
press service instructed Trend.
“We declare that we’ve despatched the names of nations for which
the Azerbaijani jury voted to organizers of the competitors.
According to this record, Ukraine obtained 12 factors. In response,
the organizers of the competitors requested representatives of ITV to
announce different outcomes after the top of the ultimate present with out
substantiating this in any means. We categorically denied this
request,” ITV mentioned.
“An official letter was instantly despatched to organizers with a
request that we might voice votes of our jury on the air, not the
outcomes obtained from them, and make this case public.
Only after that, we have been knowledgeable that throughout the semi-final,
which happened on May 12, some “strangeness” was discovered within the
votes of six nations, together with Azerbaijan.
“We weren’t knowledgeable of this “strangeness” from May 21 till
the top of ultimate on May 14, and no “evidence” has but been
offered, ITV mentioned.
“Despite the truth that the consultant of ITV was able to
announce the outcomes of the voting of the Azerbaijani jury throughout
the published, organizers of the competitors didn’t contact the
studio in Baku and introduced their outcomes on our behalf. They
linked incapacity to contact the studio in Baku due to technical
issues,” the corporate famous.
“However, we did not have any technical points with asserting
the votes stay. We emphasize as soon as once more that we didn’t give
organizers any proper to announce voting outcomes on behalf of ITV,”
the corporate added.
“We are ready for an official reply to this query and plan
to take sure steps relying on it. We hope that the state of affairs
that has arisen will quickly be resolved pretty,” ITV’s assertion
mentioned.