Azerbaijan’s Public Television releases statement on Eurovision 2022 voting controversy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Things occurred

throughout the ultimate stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and

choices made after that have been met with remorse by Public Television

and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan (ITV), the corporate’s

press service instructed Trend.

“We declare that we’ve despatched the names of nations for which

the Azerbaijani jury voted to organizers of the competitors.

According to this record, Ukraine obtained 12 factors. In response,

the organizers of the competitors requested representatives of ITV to

announce different outcomes after the top of the ultimate present with out

substantiating this in any means. We categorically denied this

request,” ITV mentioned.

“An official letter was instantly despatched to organizers with a

request that we might voice votes of our jury on the air, not the

outcomes obtained from them, and make this case public.

Only after that, we have been knowledgeable that throughout the semi-final,

which happened on May 12, some “strangeness” was discovered within the

votes of six nations, together with Azerbaijan.

“We weren’t knowledgeable of this “strangeness” from May 21 till

the top of ultimate on May 14, and no “evidence” has but been

offered, ITV mentioned.

“Despite the truth that the consultant of ITV was able to

announce the outcomes of the voting of the Azerbaijani jury throughout

the published, organizers of the competitors didn’t contact the

studio in Baku and introduced their outcomes on our behalf. They

linked incapacity to contact the studio in Baku due to technical

issues,” the corporate famous.

“However, we did not have any technical points with asserting

the votes stay. We emphasize as soon as once more that we didn’t give

organizers any proper to announce voting outcomes on behalf of ITV,”

the corporate added.

“We are ready for an official reply to this query and plan

to take sure steps relying on it. We hope that the state of affairs

that has arisen will quickly be resolved pretty,” ITV’s assertion

mentioned.