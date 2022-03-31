Azerbaijan’s quota for oil production in May 2022 determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The choice

adopted on the twenty seventh assembly of the Organization of Petroleum

Exporting Countries members and allies (OPEC+) supplies for

growing day by day oil manufacturing in Azerbaijan by additional 7,000

barrels in May 2022, Trend reviews citing the nation’s Ministry of

Energy.

According to the ministry, day by day oil output is deliberate to achieve

688,000 barrels while the discount dedication is supplied on the

stage of 30,000 barrels.

Azerbaijan supported the choice to extend day by day oil

extraction by 432,000 barrels in May 2022.

The twenty eighth OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting will probably be held on May 5.