Azerbaijan’s quota for oil production in May 2022 determined
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The choice
adopted on the twenty seventh assembly of the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries members and allies (OPEC+) supplies for
growing day by day oil manufacturing in Azerbaijan by additional 7,000
barrels in May 2022, Trend reviews citing the nation’s Ministry of
Energy.
According to the ministry, day by day oil output is deliberate to achieve
688,000 barrels while the discount dedication is supplied on the
stage of 30,000 barrels.
Azerbaijan supported the choice to extend day by day oil
extraction by 432,000 barrels in May 2022.
The twenty eighth OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting will probably be held on May 5.