Azerbaijan’s schoolchildren to present renewable energy project at TEKNOFEST festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan’s

schoolchildren will current a renewable vitality venture throughout the

TEKNOFEST

International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku,

Advisor to the Young Talents group, collaborating within the TEKNOFEST, Orkhan

Gulahmadov informed Trend.

According to him, another vitality supply is among the

world improvement priorities, and the venture of the Young Talents

group can also be associated to this space.

“Our venture is aimed on the electrical energy technology and its

secure use. We plan to develop contact panels that may produce

electrical energy to energy gadgets in on a regular basis lifetime of Azerbaijani

residents. Furthermore, we intend to create a mannequin that would

cost cellular gadgets and tablets,” Gulahmadov mentioned.

Tamilla Suleymanova, a member of the Young Talents group, mentioned in

flip that the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology

Festival would give the group the prospect to change views with

trade specialists, in addition to acquire expertise and develop within the

area of innovation and expertise.

Another member of the ‘Young Talents’ Misir Huseynli expressed

confidence that the group would be capable to take excessive positions in

the ultimate stage of the competitors.

“I do hope that our group will handle to take an honorable place

within the high three. I feel a variety of improvements and

applied sciences utilized in our venture might be of curiosity to folks,”

Huseynli mentioned.

According to him, in case of success, grant funds might be

directed to the additional improvement of the venture.

“The profitable presentation of our venture on the TEKNOFEST competition

is not going to solely enable us to develop within the native market, but in addition

will encourage to enter worldwide markets,” he added.

The upcoming competition might be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29,

2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of

Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,

the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.

The full workers of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani

specialists.

The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint

group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is

managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the

technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than

60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal

firms.

The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade

and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,

to establish the information and expertise of younger engineers by means of

competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as

effectively as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.

