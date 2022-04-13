Azerbaijan’s schoolchildren to present renewable energy project at TEKNOFEST festival (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan’s
schoolchildren will current a renewable vitality venture throughout the
TEKNOFEST
International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku,
Advisor to the Young Talents group, collaborating within the TEKNOFEST, Orkhan
Gulahmadov informed Trend.
According to him, another vitality supply is among the
world improvement priorities, and the venture of the Young Talents
group can also be associated to this space.
“Our venture is aimed on the electrical energy technology and its
secure use. We plan to develop contact panels that may produce
electrical energy to energy gadgets in on a regular basis lifetime of Azerbaijani
residents. Furthermore, we intend to create a mannequin that would
cost cellular gadgets and tablets,” Gulahmadov mentioned.
Tamilla Suleymanova, a member of the Young Talents group, mentioned in
flip that the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology
Festival would give the group the prospect to change views with
trade specialists, in addition to acquire expertise and develop within the
area of innovation and expertise.
Another member of the ‘Young Talents’ Misir Huseynli expressed
confidence that the group would be capable to take excessive positions in
the ultimate stage of the competitors.
“I do hope that our group will handle to take an honorable place
within the high three. I feel a variety of improvements and
applied sciences utilized in our venture might be of curiosity to folks,”
Huseynli mentioned.
According to him, in case of success, grant funds might be
directed to the additional improvement of the venture.
“The profitable presentation of our venture on the TEKNOFEST competition
is not going to solely enable us to develop within the native market, but in addition
will encourage to enter worldwide markets,” he added.
The upcoming competition might be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29,
2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the identical time,
the TEKNOFEST manufacturing workplace operates in Baku.
The full workers of the workplace consists of Azerbaijani
specialists.
The occasion has been held yearly since 2018, with the joint
group of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is
managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the
technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with greater than
60 Turkish state establishments, universities and personal
firms.
The purpose is to popularize such areas as aviation, area trade
and digital financial system, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas,
to establish the information and expertise of younger engineers by means of
competitions organized throughout the framework of the competition, as
effectively as to current nationwide applied sciences to most of the people.
