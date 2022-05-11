Europe
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues via State Customs Committee exceed forecast
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The State Customs
Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan fulfilled the forecast for state
funds revenues by 119.92 p.c from January via April 2022,
Chairman of the SCC Safar Mehdiyev mentioned on Twitter, Trend stories.
According to Mehdiyev, the quantity transferred to the state
funds above the forecast within the reporting interval equaled 272.64
million manat ($160.38 million).
A complete of over 1.6 billion manat ($940 million) had been
transferred to the state funds within the first 4 months of this
12 months.