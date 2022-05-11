Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues via State Customs Committee exceed forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The State Customs

Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan fulfilled the forecast for state

funds revenues by 119.92 p.c from January via April 2022,

Chairman of the SCC Safar Mehdiyev mentioned on Twitter, Trend stories.

According to Mehdiyev, the quantity transferred to the state

funds above the forecast within the reporting interval equaled 272.64

million manat ($160.38 million).

A complete of over 1.6 billion manat ($940 million) had been

transferred to the state funds within the first 4 months of this

12 months.