Azerbaijan’s Trend, Turkey’s Demiroren News Agency sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A memorandum of
cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and
one in all Turkey’s authoritative media businesses, Demiroren News Agency
(DHA), Trend
reviews.
The memorandum was signed by Trend’s Deputy Director-General
Rufiz Hafizoglu and Deputy Director-General of DHA Bulent Ovacik.
The doc envisages a mutual change of data between DHA
and Trend.
While delivering a speech on the signing ceremony, MP Sevil
Mikayilova harassed that at the moment the Azerbaijani media has entered
the important growth stage by the efforts of Azerbaijan’s
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on this
course.
“This was made doable by the care and a focus of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
The signed memorandum will decide our future steps collectively.
This will additional strengthen our voice on the earth. Our
cooperation will contribute to the target protection of Azerbaijan
and Turkey’s potential,” Sevil Mikayilova acknowledged.
Addressing the ceremony, Rufiz Hafizoglu and Bulent Ovacik additionally
outlined that the doc was to advertise the continued growth
of media relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The cooperation between media businesses will enable for the
dissemination of Turkish and Azerbaijani realities each within the two
international locations and all over the world in lots of languages.
The Azerbaijani press strives to deal with the duties entrusted
to it, to convey the authorized voice of the nation to the world, as
effectively as to advertise Azerbaijani truths within the worldwide area.
Cooperation between Trend and DHA will make necessary contributions
to the event of impartial media {and professional} journalism
in Azerbaijan and Turkey.