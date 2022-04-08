Azerbaijan’s Trend, Turkey’s Demiroren News Agency sign memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A memorandum of

cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and

one in all Turkey’s authoritative media businesses, Demiroren News Agency

(DHA), Trend

reviews.

The memorandum was signed by Trend’s Deputy Director-General

Rufiz Hafizoglu and Deputy Director-General of DHA Bulent Ovacik.

The doc envisages a mutual change of data between DHA

and Trend.

While delivering a speech on the signing ceremony, MP Sevil

Mikayilova harassed that at the moment the Azerbaijani media has entered

the important growth stage by the efforts of Azerbaijan’s

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on this

course.

“This was made doable by the care and a focus of

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The signed memorandum will decide our future steps collectively.

This will additional strengthen our voice on the earth. Our

cooperation will contribute to the target protection of Azerbaijan

and Turkey’s potential,” Sevil Mikayilova acknowledged.

Addressing the ceremony, Rufiz Hafizoglu and Bulent Ovacik additionally

outlined that the doc was to advertise the continued growth

of media relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The cooperation between media businesses will enable for the

dissemination of Turkish and Azerbaijani realities each within the two

international locations and all over the world in lots of languages.

The Azerbaijani press strives to deal with the duties entrusted

to it, to convey the authorized voice of the nation to the world, as

effectively as to advertise Azerbaijani truths within the worldwide area.

Cooperation between Trend and DHA will make necessary contributions

to the event of impartial media {and professional} journalism

in Azerbaijan and Turkey.