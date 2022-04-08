Azercell Mobile Customer Care at Agali village of Zangilan! (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The main cellular operator continues its visits to

Karabakh as the primary firm to serve its clients within the

liberated territories

Azercell Customer Services staff visited Agali village of

Zangilan on the fifth of April with the initiative to assist

subscribers benefiting from the corporate’s community within the liberated

areas. It must be famous that in April final yr, in response to the

order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the event of

the ideas of “Smart City” and “Smart Village”, the inspiration of

the primary “Smart Village” mission was laid in Agali village of

Zangilan. Azercell Telecom has change into the primary cellular operator in

Azerbaijan to efficiently check a low-power consumption community

infrastructure based mostly on the Internet of Things (IoT) beneath these

ideas and is able to proceed its actions in assist of the

implementation of the mission.

During the go to to the village of Agali situated on the financial institution of

the river Hakari, Azercell Customer Services carried out greater than 50

several types of buyer operations for subscribers – largely

servicemen, medical employees, workers of establishments and firms

working within the area. It must be famous that, as a rule, all

sorts of providers and operations of Azercell Customer Service

Centers, together with operations corresponding to new institution,

substitute of SIM card and quantity restoration had been offered free

of cost for Zangilan subscribers.

Azercell was the primary cellular operator to go to Shusha after

liberation to supply free providers to subscribers. In addition,

Azercell is because of opening its first Azercell Exclusive workplace in

Shusha, in addition to official supplier retailer in Zangilan.

Azercell is dedicated to speed up the enlargement of the brand new

technology community at full capability within the liberated lands and to

present the inhabitants returning to those territories with cellular

web and superior communication providers.

For extra info, please contact [email protected]

The chief of the cellular communication business “Azercell

Telecom” LLC was based in 1996. Guided by its strategic function

“Easing connectivity, empowering lives” the corporate has change into the

selection of greater than 5 million subscribers. 51% of Azerbaijan’s

cellular market belongs to Azercell; whereas its geographical protection

constitutes 94,15% and inhabitants protection is 98.70%. Azercell is

the one firm in Azerbaijan and CIS area which has been

awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People”

Standard and the one firm within the nation to obtain the titles

of “Company of the Year” and “The Most Innovative Company of the

Year” within the communication sector amongst a whole bunch of organizations

in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. Azercell

was the primary to introduce a lot of improvements in Azerbaijan,

together with 24/7 Call Center Service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office

service, Azercell Express workplaces, M2M providers, 4G know-how,

cellular and on-line buyer care providers and buyer providers

by means of social media, “ASAN Imza” cellular e-signature service and

different options. Azercell grew to become the primary operator in Azerbaijan

to efficiently check the 5G community. Rapidly growing 4G community

of Azercell covers over 60 cities of the nation, together with Baku

and Absheron peninsula.