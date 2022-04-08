Azercell Mobile Customer Care at Agali village of Zangilan! (PHOTO/VIDEO)
The main cellular operator continues its visits to
Karabakh as the primary firm to serve its clients within the
liberated territories
Azercell Customer Services staff visited Agali village of
Zangilan on the fifth of April with the initiative to assist
subscribers benefiting from the corporate’s community within the liberated
areas. It must be famous that in April final yr, in response to the
order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the event of
the ideas of “Smart City” and “Smart Village”, the inspiration of
the primary “Smart Village” mission was laid in Agali village of
Zangilan. Azercell Telecom has change into the primary cellular operator in
Azerbaijan to efficiently check a low-power consumption community
infrastructure based mostly on the Internet of Things (IoT) beneath these
ideas and is able to proceed its actions in assist of the
implementation of the mission.
During the go to to the village of Agali situated on the financial institution of
the river Hakari, Azercell Customer Services carried out greater than 50
several types of buyer operations for subscribers – largely
servicemen, medical employees, workers of establishments and firms
working within the area. It must be famous that, as a rule, all
sorts of providers and operations of Azercell Customer Service
Centers, together with operations corresponding to new institution,
substitute of SIM card and quantity restoration had been offered free
of cost for Zangilan subscribers.
Azercell was the primary cellular operator to go to Shusha after
liberation to supply free providers to subscribers. In addition,
Azercell is because of opening its first Azercell Exclusive workplace in
Shusha, in addition to official supplier retailer in Zangilan.
Azercell is dedicated to speed up the enlargement of the brand new
technology community at full capability within the liberated lands and to
present the inhabitants returning to those territories with cellular
web and superior communication providers.
For extra info, please contact [email protected]
The chief of the cellular communication business “Azercell
Telecom” LLC was based in 1996. Guided by its strategic function
“Easing connectivity, empowering lives” the corporate has change into the
selection of greater than 5 million subscribers. 51% of Azerbaijan’s
cellular market belongs to Azercell; whereas its geographical protection
constitutes 94,15% and inhabitants protection is 98.70%. Azercell is
the one firm in Azerbaijan and CIS area which has been
awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People”
Standard and the one firm within the nation to obtain the titles
of “Company of the Year” and “The Most Innovative Company of the
Year” within the communication sector amongst a whole bunch of organizations
in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. Azercell
was the primary to introduce a lot of improvements in Azerbaijan,
together with 24/7 Call Center Service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office
service, Azercell Express workplaces, M2M providers, 4G know-how,
cellular and on-line buyer care providers and buyer providers
by means of social media, “ASAN Imza” cellular e-signature service and
different options. Azercell grew to become the primary operator in Azerbaijan
to efficiently check the 5G community. Rapidly growing 4G community
of Azercell covers over 60 cities of the nation, together with Baku
and Absheron peninsula.