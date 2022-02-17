Azhar Ali joins Worcestershire after Matthew Wade pulls out of overseas deal

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan batter Azhar Ali as one among their abroad gamers for the summer time. Azhar will exchange Matt Wade, who has withdrawn from his deliberate stint after being picked up within the IPL mega-auction.

Azhar, 36, is a veteran of greater than 90 Tests, and has beforehand performed county cricket for Somerset. He is anticipated to be out there for a full summer time of the Championship.

Paul Pridgeon, Worcestershire’s steering group chairman, mentioned: “I think it is a fantastic signing and head coach Alex Gidman is delighted. Azhar should be available for all 14 County Championship matches. His record in Test cricket is outstanding, and he offers great experience and is of high quality.

“He has acquired quite a bit going for him, and it’s glorious as nicely that we have got somebody out there to play County Championship cricket all summer time. It provides us that stability.

“Azhar will be great in the dressing room as well and will also be able to pass on some good information and experience to the young lads. We spoke to [Somerset director of cricket] Andy Hurry, and he said Azhar is singularly the nicest human being you could ever come across.

“The truth he has performed county cricket already so is aware of all about English circumstances is one other plus issue.”

Azhar, a former Pakistan captain, has scored 18 tons of and nearly 7000 runs in Tests. He appeared for Somerset in three spells between 2018 and 2021, making a century on debut towards Worcestershire; that was the one time he reached three figures, nevertheless, with a mean of 28.76 from 37 innings.

Wade, the Australia wicketkeeper-batter, had agreed a deal to play at New Road throughout all codecs in 2022, however was signed by Gujarat Titans in final week’s IPL public sale.