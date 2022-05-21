Azov Battalion evacuates dead after ending Mariupol steelworks defence

The Ukrainian Azov regiment, nonetheless entrenched in unknown numbers within the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol, stated on Friday it was evacuating its lifeless after Kyiv ordered lots of of its males to give up to “save lives”.

“The higher military command gave the order to save the lives of the soldiers of our garrison and to stop defending the city,” confirmed regimental commander Denys Prokopenko in a video on Telegram, a big bandage on his proper arm and a swollen left arm, from what gave the impression to be an underground room.

After the evacuation of civilians after which lots of of de facto Ukrainian troopers taken prisoner by the Russians, “the process continues” to evacuate the our bodies of the killed troopers, added the commander of this elite regiment based by Ukrainian nationalists, which was defending Azovstal alongside a unit of marine fusiliers.

“I hope that soon the families and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their fighters with honours. Glory to Ukraine,” he concluded.

The final pocket of Ukrainian resistance on this metropolis, the massive metallurgical complicated with its maze of underground galleries dug within the Soviet period was the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance on this port metropolis on the Sea of Azov, massively bombed by the Russians. The fierce defence of the location resulted in an unknown variety of navy casualties.

Earlier within the day, the Russian defence ministry, whose forces now maintain the town, stated 1,908 Ukrainian troopers from Azovstal had “rendered themselves prisoner” since Monday.

Moscow launched photos displaying cohorts of males in fight gear rising from the metal plant, some on crutches or bandages, after a protracted battle that had change into a logo of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

According to Kyiv, the martyred metropolis was 90% destroyed and a minimum of 20,000 folks died.

Kyiv has not spoken of give up in Azovstal however of “rescuing our heroes” with worldwide assist, within the phrases of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday night.

Ukraine desires to organise an trade of prisoners of conflict however Russia has made it recognized, implicitly concentrating on the Azov regiment, that it considers a few of them to be “neo-Nazi” fighters.

In a press release, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC recalled that the Geneva Convention required the belligerents to provide it “full access” to prisoners of conflict “wherever they are held”, together with to tell the households, “many of whom still lack answers”.