B Capital backs Indian fintech CredAvenue | credavenue, b capital, india | FinanceAsia

US and Singapore-headquartered enterprise capital agency, B Capital, has introduced its funding in Indian debt market, CredAvenue, as a part of a $137 million Series B fundraising spherical. US various funding corporations, Insight Partners and Dragoneer, additionally participated within the spherical alongside current traders, the announcement mentioned.

In September 2021, CredAvenue raised $90 million from Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TVS Capital, and Lightrock, in what it claims stays India’s largest Series A spherical up to now. Other sizeable Series A rounds embrace Mensa Brands’s $50 million fundraise in May, and FamPay’s $38 million capital raise, in June final 12 months.

The newest spherical brings Cred…