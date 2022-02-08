B Capital strengthens leadership team with three new partners | b capital, singapore, vc, healthcare, india | FinanceAsia

Early and growth-stage investor, B Capital, has introduced three new companion appointments, efficient January 2022 Matt Levinson and Karan Mohla have joined the agency to supervise fintech, and India and Southeast Asia, respectively Adam Seabrook, who joined B Capital in 2015, has been promoted to companion, overseeing healthcare

All three positions are newly created and underscore B Capital’s dedication to constructing a staff with deep sector and geographic experience to be able to put money into corporations with the potential to rework industries, a spokesperson for B Capital instructed FinanceAsia

Founded in 2015, the agency at the moment has $3 5 billion in belongings underneath administration and a portfolio of round 120 startups within the digital innovation house It…