B-town bids final goodbye to KK: Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among others attend singer’s funeral

B-town bids remaining goodbye to KK: Bollywood personalities made certain to bid farewell to KK. Mourning the demise of the playback singer, his contemporaries thronged the Versova crematorium to pay their final respects. The singer’s final rites had been carried out right now at Mumbai’s Versova Hindu crematorium within the presence of members of the family and shut mates from the music fraternity. A slew of Bollywood personalities corresponding to Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik amongst many others had been seen in bidding an emotional goodbye to late singer KK, on Thursday.

Others who had been seen included singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Rekha Bhardwaj had been seen on the cremation floor, the place KK’s mortal stays had been taken for cremation.

KK’s spouse Jyoti and their son Nakul had been seen on the cremation floor with their relations. According to studies, the final rites for singer KK, whose actual title was Krishnakumar Kunnath, started on the Versova Hindu Crematorium on Thursday afternoon. They had been carried out by his son.

KK handed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night time. He was 53. He was within the metropolis of pleasure to carry out at a perform in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It was learnt that KK felt sick whereas he was performing. After returning to his lodge, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, the place the medical doctors declared him introduced lifeless.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in a number of languages together with Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, amongst others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will probably be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, amongst many others.

