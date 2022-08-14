Babar Azam And Co Sweat It Out At Gym Ahead Of Netherlands Series. Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan and Netherlands shall be squaring off in a three-match ODI sequence, ranging from August 16, and the following two video games shall be performed on 18 and 21 on the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. Ahead of the sequence, the Babar Azam-led facet was seen sweating it out on the fitness center on the group lodge. In a video posted on the Instagram of the Pakistan Cricket Board, gamers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq, amongst others, had been seen doing exercise.





This sequence kinds a part of the ICC ODI Super League and the groups may have the chance to safe factors to be one of many high seven groups, excluding hosts India, to realize automated qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, PCB had introduced its 16-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures in opposition to the Netherlands from August 16-21 and a 15-member facet for the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which shall be performed within the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11. Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been named in each the squads instead of Hasan Ali, whereas Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been retained within the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme shall be overseen by the group coach and physiotherapist, who may even determine on his return to worldwide cricket. There shall be 5 modifications from the Netherlands ODI squad to the ACC T20 Asia Cup facet. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood shall be changed by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Netherlands Squad for ODIs- Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd and Vikram Singh.