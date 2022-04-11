Sports
Babar Azam, Rachael Haynes named ICC ‘Player of the Month’ | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on Monday voted because the ICC ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ for March, whereas Australian opener Rachael Haynes bagged the honour amongst ladies.
Azam scooped the honour following numerous thrilling batting shows in Pakistan’s multi-format collection towards Australia.
Amassing 390 runs within the pulsating Test collection, his supreme contribution was highlighted by his record-breaking innings of 196 within the second Test, salvaging a draw for his facet towards the percentages on the ultimate day in Karachi.
At the forefront of his facet’s batting unit, his exploits in the course of the subsequent ODI battles that befell in March additionally cemented Azam’s declare because the standout participant in worldwide cricket in the course of the month.
Azam acquired the award forward of fellow nominees Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) and Pat Cummins (Australia), and in doing so, grew to become the primary participant to win the award on two events, after being topped in April 2021.
Speaking about Azam’s phenomenal performances in March, member of the voting panel and former West Indies worldwide Daren Ganga stated, “Babar wins this award not only because of the significant glut of runs scored during the Pakistan vs Australia tour, but also because his success with the bat across formats.”
“Being able to fulfil the burden of expectation as a captain and batter for Pakistan as host to an Australian team visiting after 24 years is a monumental achievement.”
Haynes bagged the honour on the back of a formidable set of displays on the road to Australia’s seventh ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title.
Scoring 429 priceless runs in eight matches at an average of 61.28, her extraordinary feats at the top of the order proved crucial to her side’s unbeaten run to the final, where they subsequently overcame England to cap a thrilling tournament.
She pipped fellow nominees Sophie Ecclestone (England) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) to win the award.
“Rachael Haynes has displayed great consistency for Australia,” remarked former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir.
“She set the tone for the match with a giant hundred of their first recreation and her contributions all through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup set a platform for the opposite batters to construct on. Haynes is a high quality batter and a pacesetter in ladies’s recreation.”
