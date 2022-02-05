Babar’s 90* in vain as Malik, Umar hand Kings fourth straight defeat
Chasing or defending, Kings have been comfortably outplayed in every recreation thus far
Peshawar Zalmi 173 for 4 (Malik 52*, Zazai 41, Asif 3-36) beat Karachi Kings 164 for six (Babar 90*, Cockbain 31, Umar 3-22) by 9 runs
It got here right down to Aamer Yamin to scale back the chasm between balls and runs, and a few clobbered sixes off Usman Qadir helped considerably. But a decent seventeenth over from Salman Irshad was adopted up by a damaging one from Umar, who eliminated Yamin and Imad Wasim in three balls to show the sport decisively in Zalmi’s favour.
With the sport successfully over as a contest, Babar lastly discovered his vary, ending the sport with three successive fours. That return of private kind, nonetheless, is unlikely to supply a lot succour to the Pakistan captain, who leads the franchise that props up the PSL desk with 4 successive defeats.
Danyal Rasool is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Danny61000