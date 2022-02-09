Babiš feels the pinch as new Czech farm chief rewrites EU subsidy rules

STRASBOURG — The Czech Republic’s new conservative-led coalition authorities seems intent on making life much less worthwhile for billionaire agribusiness titan Andrej Babiš, the nation’s former prime minister.

Babiš was hauled over the coals by lawmakers in Brussels when an EU audit discovered that whereas in workplace, he had improperly kept control of his meals and farming conglomerate Agrofert, which obtained EU subsidies because of guidelines he helped to form together with his seat on the European Council.

Now the brand new Czech authorities desires to make it tougher for big landowners like Babiš to mop up huge quantities of EU subsidies, with a brand new concentrate on diverting cash within the Common Agricultural Policy to smaller-scale household farm companies starting next year.

The Czech Republic is uncommon due to the dominance of huge farms — a legacy of collectivized agriculture underneath communism — which means a lot of the farmland is concentrated in comparatively few palms. This historically meant that Prague was an opponent of capping funds to massive landowners and spreading more cash to small farms.

The new authorities, nonetheless, is performing a U-turn. The new Czech CAP plan, submitted to Brussels on January 28 after the formal deadline, was the results of weeks of additional debating in Prague. It seeks to go even additional than a brand new EU requirement to share out 10 % of farm subsidies with smaller farms, and plans to redistribute 23 % of farm subsidies.

“Mr. Babiš and his companies will not benefit from the new strategic plan,” the nation’s new farm chief Zdeněk Nekula, instructed POLITICO at a gathering of EU ministers held underneath the French Council presidency on Tuesday.

Babiš, who didn’t reply to a request for remark, has at all times denied allegations that he had any sort of battle of curiosity regarding Agrofert and has dismissed criticism as being purely politically motivated.

Nekula has an atypical profile amongst Europe’s agriculture ministers, openly stating his want to work carefully with the Czech atmosphere minister, and ramp up natural farming and assist for smaller-scale farmers.

Still, the Czech Republic didn’t embrace full-blown capping in its draft plan. Only agri-environmental tasks funded from the smaller of the 2 pots of CAP funding will face a type of capping, limiting their subsidies to a most of round €1.2 million.

Nekula stated due to the excessive degree of redistribution, capping was pointless: “There can be truly no sense in introducing the capping as a result of there was already an ideal shift.

“The aim is to support the smaller farms, but the bigger ones will not go bankrupt. I think it’s scaremongering when somebody says ‘I think there will be something wrong, something bad,'” Nekula stated.

Nekula is an newbie beekeeper who hails from the Czech People’s Party (KDU-ČSL), which is affiliated with the European People’s Party on the EU degree.