Babita Deokaran: Gauteng health dept CFO Lerato Madyo suspended amid R850m Tembisa Hospital scandal | News24

Under hearth Gauteng well being division CFO Lerato Madyo has been suspended.

Madyo is a central determine in what was Babita Deokaran’s final graft investigation.

She did not act on Deokaran’s issues, and no investigation was initiated.

Gauteng well being division CFO Lerato Madyo was suspended on Friday morning because the R850-million Tembisa Hospital scandal, found by Babita Deokaran, deepens.

Well-placed sources within the division mentioned Madyo was positioned on suspension on Friday morning, a month after News24 started publishing a sequence of exposes, titled ‘Silenced’.

In the weeks earlier than her assassination final 12 months, Deokaran stumbled throughout a surge in spending out of the East Rand hospital, and known as for a cease to funds and an pressing investigation. Her pleas have been ignored.

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Just days earlier than the killing, Deokaran confided in Madyo that her life could also be in peril.

News24 revealed that Madyo sat on her issues till after she was murdered, and by no means acted on a report into the “possibly fraudulent” funds from the hospital.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura final week introduced the appointment of an unbiased investigator, and the SIU additionally introduced that it had began the method to launch its personal inquiry.

This got here as Madyo confronted an inside inquiry, and was known as upon to clarify her inaction round Deokaran’s warnings round Tembisa Hospital, and why her issues weren’t escalated.

News24 recognized an internet of shell companies which extracted greater than R110 million by means of doubtful contracts in a matter of weeks, promoting every thing from medical tools to skinny denims to the hospital.

Madyo couldn’t be reached for remark on the time of publishing.

Earlier on Friday, the DA’s Jack Bloom revealed that he was instructed the Public Protector had initiated an investigation into Madyo’s appointment.

The probe comes after Bloom lodged a criticism with the Public Service Commission (PSC) over Madyo’s appointment.

In response to Bloom’s criticism, the PSC mentioned in a letter that the matter had been referred to the performing Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, for investigation.

“I welcome this investigation by the Public Protector, which will hopefully uncover the truth about Madyo’s appointment.

“I believe she was manipulated into the job to guard a classy prison syndicate linked to prime ANC politicians, who’ve profited from looted well being cash for a few years,” Bloom said.

Gauteng health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, confirmed that it “is but to be notified of an investigation” by the Office of the Public Protector.

“However, the division has no downside cooperating with any investigation by state establishments into the matter,” Modiba mentioned.

– Additional reporting by Iavan Pijoos