Babita Deokaran murder: Defence issues stall start of highly anticipated trial | News24

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla are charged with the homicide of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran.

Six males accused of killing Gauteng well being division official Babita Deokaran have appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The case was postponed to October.

The males allegedly killed Deokaran exterior her Johannesburg South house final yr.

The case of the six males accused of killing Gauteng well being division official and whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed once more – this time to offer the defence a chance to take additional directions on funding and sure paperwork.

The accused – Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla – appeared briefly within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, a day after the one-year anniversary of Deokaran’s dying.

Their lawyer, Shafique Sarlie, informed the court docket: “Regrettably, we have not been able to reach some agreement with family and friends [who are apparently raising money to fund the defence] of the accused. We require more time, my lady.”

Slain Gauteng well being division official Babita Deokaran.

Sarlie stated the defence had been furnished with extra proof within the docket and that they anticipated to obtain extra paperwork from the State.

The court docket postponed the case to six October.

The accused have been charged with homicide, and the tried homicide of Deokaran’s home employee, who was within the automobile together with her on the time of the capturing. They face further expenses of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to homicide.

All of the accused have been denied bail final yr.

At the time of her homicide, Deokaran labored within the Gauteng well being division’s Financial Unit, investigating a number of corruption instances. Her killing has been broadly described as a success.

During their bail software within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, the defence alleged that the accused have been compelled to make concessions, together with one which implicated former well being minister Zweli Mkhize as their paymaster. They claimed police assaulted their purchasers.

Mkhize later launched an announcement denying any information of or involvement in Deokaran’s homicide.

A News24 investigation discovered that 5 of the six males hailed from the identical village in rural KwaZulu-Natal, and that that they had gathered for a operate earlier than Deokaran’s homicide.

Another unique revealed that Mbhele was nonetheless receiving a wage from the Inkosi Langalibalele District Municipality in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, the place he labored, regardless that he was behind bars and went AWOL in March.