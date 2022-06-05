Babita Deokaran’s family speaks out after Presidency DG threatened over her case | News24

The household of the late Babita Deokaran known as for defense for Director-General within the Presidency Phindile Baleni following demise threats.

The household believes the demise risk in opposition to Baleni proved that the arrested suspects have been these answerable for whistleblower Deokaran’s assassination.

Baleni acquired a bullet and a letter in her letterbox at house.

The household of assassinated whistleblower Babita Deokaran mentioned they hoped safety could be supplied to Director-General within the Presidency Phindile Baleni after she acquired a letter and bullet in her mailbox at house.

Parts of the letter threatening Baleni requested her to advise authorities to launch suspects concerned in Deokaran’s homicide, and to ask the president to not proceed with state capture-related findings.

“The family of Babita Deokaran are aware of the threats made against the Director-General… We trust that she will receive full protection from our government and that no other lives will be lost in the fight against corruption,” the household mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

They added that the risk confirmed to them that the arrested suspects have been certainly a part of a plan to kill Deokaran.

“This has given us confidence that the suspects who have been arrested for the murder of Babita are the people responsible. We have full faith in our justice system and know that justice will be served and those responsible will face the full brunt of the law.”

Civil society organisations held a candlelight vigil for slain Gauteng well being division official Babita Deokaran, who was murdered outdoors her house. News24 Kayleen Morgan, News24

Deokaran had been a vital witness for the Special Investigating Unit, with News24 beforehand reporting sources saying she had supplied proof in additional than 100 investigations referring to corruption throughout the provincial well being division.

The presidency on Saturday mentioned it escalated Baleni’s incident to safety companies.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya mentioned the threats got here from a “person or persons who seemingly want to affect the presidency’s processing of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry findings into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state”.

Deokaran was gunned down outdoors her house in Mondeor, Johannesburg, final August after dropping her daughter off at college.

Magwenya mentioned Baleni was receiving safety to allow her to proceed her vital duties, together with these of being Cabinet Secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General.

“The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against Baleni,” mentioned Magwenya on the time.

