Baby cow and doggo are best friends. Watch cute video of them playing together

In at present’s episode of unlikely animal friendships, we convey to you that between a cute little calf and an cute floof. What is most attention-grabbing about this animal video is that each the newborn cow and the canine are just about the identical measurement as the opposite. The video would possibly convey an enormous smile to your face and brighten your day.

The video opens to indicate a big patch of inexperienced the place the 2 animals may be seen having fun with themselves to the fullest. The canine may be seen operating round with a deflated ball in its mouth. Its happiness, nonetheless, stays intact because it retains altering the little cow round. The duo may be seen frolicking round within the cutest approach potential and it will present the burst of vitality that all of us want in our days.

The video has been recorded within the United States of America – Coweta, Oklahoma to be precise. The complete video reveals how the canine and the newborn cow hold operating round with one another, typically one chasing the opposite. Their cute little runs and happiness that they exude is sufficient to make one say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

Watch the lovable video proper right here:

What are your ideas on the cute friendship between the 2 animals?