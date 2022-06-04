Baby elephant cuddling with keeper is the sweetest video you’ll see today

Do you love watching videos of elephants? Then there’s a chance that you just already observe Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram. The organisation rescue and maintain elephants. They additionally work in direction of releasing the child elephants again into the world. They just lately posted a video that reveals a candy interplay between a child elephant and a keeper.

“An elephant snuggle session. They may weigh about 250 pounds at birth, but elephant calves are just like any other baby. Aside from practical needs, they also thrive off physical affection and lots of interaction. Keepers like Joseph provide this care around the clock, ensuring every orphan grows up knowing the love and support of a family,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to point out the keeper mendacity on the bottom. The child elephant is seen partially perched on prime the person giving him hugs. The smile on the person’s face and the child elephant’s gestures make the video a delight to look at.

There is an opportunity that the video will go away you grinning from ear to ear too:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered practically 70,000 likes and counting. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share numerous love-filled feedback.

“Never been more jealous of anyone’s job in my life- love this,” expressed an Instagram person. “Awww you are so loved, Joseph, by all the babies in your care! They know they are loved too and are thriving in your care!” posted one other. “This is my dream,” commented a 3rd. “Hope Joseph and all the Keepers get many hugs,” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?