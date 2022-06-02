Baby elephant drinks water like child by splashing lots of it. Watch cute video

Kids regardless of the species are at all times a bit playful and naughty. It is pleasant to look at movies of animals which can be infants as they aren’t solely lovable but additionally remind you of the traits which can be exhibited by people. Like this video of a child elephant that was posted on Instagram. The child elephant’s means of ingesting water is basically lovable to look at and will make you snicker out loud.

The video was posted by the Instagram web page Fort Worth Zoo. The video reveals a child elephant ingesting water from a tank. However, the infant elephant as a substitute of ingesting is seen splashing the water with its trunk and it’s actually lovable to look at. The antics of the infant elephant are fairly just like a baby. Since being posted on April 29, the video has bought greater than 1.29 lakh views.

“Little drink, lotta splash,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The video has bought greater than eight thousand likes and a number of other feedback.

“Kids are kids are kids no matter the species,” commented an Instagram person together with laughing emoji. “Just a kid having fun,” wrote one other. “Every two year old drinks water the same way, apparently,” stated a 3rd. Another particular person posted, “Just like a kid with a straw in a glass of milk.”

The Fort Worth Zoo is situated in Texas, United States. Their Instagram account has 99,000 followers. The zoo is dwelling to greater than 7,000 animals based on its Instagram bio. The account shares a number of movies of various animal species.

What are your ideas on this lovable video of the infant elephant?