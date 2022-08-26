Baby elephant plays with bubbles, tries eating them. Watch happy video

A heartwarming video posted on Twitter is bringing smiles to folks’s faces and in all risk will go away you feeling completely happy too. The clip, an ideal TGIF mood-setting video, exhibits a cute child elephant working round attempting to catch bubbles. What makes the video lovable is how the little creature tries his finest to eat the bubbles too.

The video is posted on the official Twitter web page of Fort Worth Zoo. The bio of the deal with says that the zoo “aims to strengthen the bond between humans and the environment. ” The candy video of the infant elephant is posted with a easy caption that reads, “Just popping by!”

While replying to a tweet on the put up, the zoo additionally added some extra data. “Baby Brazos experiences bubbles for the first time with his mom Bluebonnet on August 18. This activity was just for fun but is also enriching for the little guy! He’ll be 10 months old this Sunday and tips the scale at 1,090 pounds,” they wrote.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a couple of days in the past. Since then, the fantastic clip has collected over 33,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered near 900 likes. Many re-shared the video on different social media platforms. People additionally took to the video’s feedback part to share their reactions. “This is really wonderful,” posted a Twitter person. “Love,” shared one other. “Love him,” expressed a 3rd. “Adorable,” wrote a fourth.