Baby elephant tumbles as it tries to engage in duel with companion. Watch video

Videos of animals as infants taking part in with one another are wonderful to see. Like this video of two child elephants taking part in with one another that was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. In the video, a child elephant tries to have interaction in a duel with one other companion. However, it finally ends up tumbling in a very humorous method. The video, apart from making you chuckle a bit, can even make you go ‘aww’ as it’s too cute to look at.

In the video, the infant elephant Noah tries to entice Yogi right into a tussle, however he didn’t anticipate such an “undignified and leg-flailing finale”, says the caption of the video. It additionally provides that Yogi didn’t have lengthy to have fun his victory as he shortly scampered over to his mum for cover.

“Noah and Yogi are two of the newest members of our extended elephant family. Their mothers — Nasalot and Yatta — are orphans we rescued, raised, and reintegrated back into the wild. Although these boys aren’t related by birth, they will grow up side-by-side in Tsavo, Kenya’s largest National Park. All the while, our field teams will be working behind the scenes to protect the land they call home and help ensure their futures,” additional reads the caption of the video.

Watch the lovable video under:

Since being uploaded two days in the past, the video has acquired over 31 thousand likes. The share has additionally gathered many feedback.

“How can anyone not love these animals?!!! It’s beyond me! I mean, those wrinkles, the ear folds, the life-of-their-own trunks, the tails, the tumbles and those foots,” commented an Instagram person. “I love these videos, they make me smile even on the worst days,” says one other. “Love seeing them so carefree and enjoying their lives,” commented a 3rd.

What do you consider the playful acts of those elephants?