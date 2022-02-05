Baby elephants fight over milk, mom doesn’t intervene in sibling rivalry. Watch

Sibling rivalry is age-old and quite common at any time when there are a couple of younger members. This will be discovered generally not solely inside people but in addition inside some other animals or birds. This video that was posted by the Instagram web page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, reveals precisely that type of a sibling rivalry between two child elephant sisters.

The video reveals how the 2 had been ingesting milk from their mom however the youthful one immediately determined to bump her older sister as a result of she didn’t need to share. The video comes with an in depth caption which explains, “Family drama happens, even with elephants! Three-year-old Lulu was suckling from her mum, but baby Lexi didn’t want to share ‘her’ milk with her big sister. Poor Lulu found herself at the receiving end of a small-but-mighty head butt, which led to a massive tantrum (sound up!). Lualeni is an expert mother and knows that it’s best to stay out of these sibling spats, so she just let her girls figure it out amongst themselves.”

The video is extraordinarily cute to observe and with the sound up, one would possibly even be capable to hear the response from the individuals who had been witnessing this hilarious incident. It solely goes on to show that sibling rivalry can by no means not exist even whether it is between two cute, child elephant sisters! The caption additionally particulars the story of the elephant mom and it is likely one of the most heartwarming reads you’ll come throughout.

Watch it and browse the caption proper right here:

The video was shot in Kenya, Africa. It was posted on Instagram round a day in the past. Since being posted, this video has gone on to garner greater than 59,000 views. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from animal lovers.

“That giant sound came from that toddler? Wow!” noticed an Instagram consumer. “Your stories continue to make me smile, feel sad, empathetic, joyful, loving. I love the way the stories are written; beautiful and full of emotion,” expressed one other. “So young yet so naughty and determined! Poor Lulu,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this animal video?