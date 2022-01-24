Baby left with mother’s dead body for 5 days

A child was discovered “covered in faeces” after she was trapped alone along with her mom’s corpse for nearly one week, in line with courtroom papers.

A toddler was trapped alone along with her mom’s corpse for 5 days inside a homeless shelter, her father contends in horrifying courtroom papers.

Lyric Laboy was simply 15 months previous when staff on the East River Family Center in New York, discovered her huddled beneath a mattress on July 25 close to the physique of her mum, Shelbi Westlake, 26.

The mom had died of an unintended overdose, in line with town Medical Examiner’s workplace, the NY Post reviews.

Lyric, “covered in human faeces” and badly dehydrated, was rushed to the hospital, in line with a Manhattan Supreme Court petition filed by her dad, Quraan Laboy, 31, who plans to sue town and the Department of Homeless Services for $US5 million ($A7 million) in damages.

The company denied Lyric was left alone for 5 days, however didn’t say how lengthy it was.

The incident is beneath investigation, the company mentioned, including the shelter is now required to conduct same-night wellness checks for any resident who hasn’t signed the nightly roster.

The toddler has not absolutely recovered.

“I don’t know how long she will suffer with this. She has a lot of separation anxiety,” Laboy mentioned of his daughter, who misplaced 3kg in the course of the harrowing ordeal and now struggles to depart his aspect.

The little one has been “routinely slapping her dad while he’s sleeping to make sure he’s alive,” mentioned Laboy’s lawyer, Seth Harris.

Shelbi and her daughter shared an apartment-like unit on the shelter at 325 East 104th St. in Manhattan, mentioned Harris. The couple have been separated, and the mum and child had spent about three or 4 months there.

No one realised Shelbi had died till a fellow resident reported a “foul odour” coming from her unit, in line with authorized papers.

The mum had final signed in on the shelter on July 19, six days earlier than her physique was discovered, mentioned Allison Keenan, one other of Laboy’s attorneys.

“It’s amazing that she’s alive,” Harris mentioned.

“Allowing an infant to remain with her dead mother for five days unnoticed not only highlights the indifference and lack of humanity shown to those most in need but exhibits complete malfeasance by the City of New York and Department of Homeless Services,” Keenan mentioned.

Six months later, Lyric has regained the load she misplaced, however cries out for her mom virtually each evening, her father mentioned.

“She always wakes up in the middle of the night, she’s kicking, she’s fighting, saying, ‘Mummy,’ I look at her and I just start tearing up sometimes,” he mentioned.

She was discovered with “horrific” diaper rash that has not absolutely healed, he mentioned.

The Manhattan man mentioned he left his job on the New York City Housing Authority to maintain his daughter full time.

“I had to drop everything. She’s my number one priority right now,” he mentioned. “My daughter’s gotta deal with this mentally for the rest of her life.”

This article initially appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission