Baby Rani Maurya: Former Uttarakhand Governor Enters Active Politics

Lucknow:

An influential Jatav chief, Baby Rani Maurya final yr resigned from the Uttarakhand governor’s put up, taking a plunge into energetic politics.

On Friday, the 65-year-old Dalit chief was sworn-in as an Uttar Pradesh cabnet minister.

Ms Maurya had resigned from the governor’s put up in September final yr, resulting in speculations that the celebration need her to enter energetic politics. She held the put up for 3 years.

She was made the nationwide vice-president of the celebration and was elected to the state Assembly from Agra (Rural) within the just-concluded elections.

With a level in training (B.Ed) and Masters in Arts, she has been a member of the National Commission for Women.

She had contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Etmadpur on a BJP ticket however was defeated then.

Her husband Pradeep Kumar retired from a senior put up in a financial institution.

Baby Rani Maurya had joined the BJP in 1995 after which grew to become the mayor of Agra.

After that she held a number of positions within the celebration.

