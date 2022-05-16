Baby zebra born in a safari park will make your day. See cute animal pics

The latest resident at Florida’s Lion Country Safari is a wholesome new-born zebra, based on park authorities on social media. Last week, a male zebra foal was born within the park in Palm Beach County. The safari-style drive-through park, which opened in 1967, has over 900 animals wandering the grounds. Herds of animals from six continents graze on the 320-acre attraction’s grounds, based on their official website.

On May 12, the park took to their Facebook profile as a way to share the excellent news of the arrival of this new-born zebra. The put up acquired a number of feedback that congratulated the authorities on the arrival of this cute child animal. The put up was full with two photos of this lovely child zebra. And it is sufficient to make your day lots brighter.

The Lion Country Safari additionally took to their Twitter deal with as a way to post two photos of this new-born zebra with a caption that reads, “It’s so fluffy! Say whats up to this little child! This male zebra foal was born final week on safari! You can see him and his mother within the Hwange part of the safari.” It was full with hashtags like #thursdayvibes, #roadtrip and #ThePalmBeaches.

Here is the Facebook put up that was shared by the Lion Country Safari:

Other than receiving over 300 likes, this put up has additionally prompted many individuals to put up candy messages on the event of the beginning of this child zebra in Florida within the United States of America.

Many individuals took to the feedback part as a way to say that that they had seen this cute child zebra throughout their go to to the safari park. Just like this one Facebook consumer who wrote, “We saw this little one on our visit the other day! Adorable!” Another commented, “Awwwww! Cannot wait to see him!” A 3rd posted, “Welcome to the herd, so cute.”

Don’t you assume this new-born zebra is fully lovely?