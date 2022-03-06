Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar shows off his dance moves in the teaser of ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’; song out on Monday  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar is all set to kick off the promotions for Bachchhan Paandey quickly. Today, the makers have introduced the discharge of its subsequent observe ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa‘ together with a teaser of the track.

Taking to their social media handles, the manufacturing home shared a small glimpse of the track. In the caption, they wrote, “Jab pyaar ne ki Bewafai, toh dosto ne asli dosti nibhayi. Taiyaar ho jayiye doston ke saath sunne ke liye Bhaukaal Entertainment wala gaana. #SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow! Holi Pe Goli.” The track teaser exhibits Akshay in a dancing his coronary heart out within the avatar of a gangster. The upbeat tempo of the track units the right temper for Akshay’s entry, which can be out tomorrow.

The movie, helmed by Farhad Samji, additionally stars a gifted ensemble star forged together with Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to launch in cinemas on 18th March 2022!



