Bachelorette star slammed for Aus Day pic

Bachelorette star Elly Miles has been slammed once more on Australia Day after a photograph of her consuming alcohol with mates drew the ire from social media followers.

Last yr, the fact TV star, who appeared on the 2021 season of The Bachelorette, instructed her followers she wouldn’t be celebrating on such a “traumatic and awful” date – hours earlier than sharing footage of herself downing pictures at a boozy pool occasion.

The 2021 publish attracted a lot of attention from followers, who attacked her for sharing “very conflicting messages” on her social media accounts.

One yr on, one other image of the fact star having fun with Australia Day has brought about a ruckus on-line.

“Is she serious? Did she not reflect and learn last year? Obviously her ‘apology’ last year meant nothing,” consumer ‘sodramaticpodcast’ commented on the photograph, which was posted by celeb_spellcheck, who titled the photograph ‘doing exactly what she apologised for last year’.

Ms Miles shortly jumped on her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

“People are a bit worried that I’m at an Australia Day party, I just wanted to say I am not. I at a friend’s house, we’ve got the kids in the pool. We’re hanging out for a friend’s going-away,” she stated.

“That is all it is. I wanted to come here and say that so you could hear it directly from me. I am all for abolishing the date, I respect that this is Aboriginal land and that I am not celebrating Australia Day at all.”

Miles isn’t the one well-known Aussie to land in scorching water after showing to have a contradictory angle in direction of the more and more contentious public vacation.

Last yr, dressmaker Pip Edwards shared a letter titled “no cause to celebrate” along with her 172,000 followers on Instagram that implored Australians to desert January 26 as a day of nationwide celebration.