Back-to-back shootings in Long Beach leave one dead, two wounded

Police have been investigating back-to-back shootings Friday evening in Long Beach, together with one which left a person wounded on a seashore bike path and a second that left one other man useless and a girl injured.

Officers have been referred to as to the bike path close to the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard round 8:25 p.m., the place they discovered the person with a gunshot wound to his higher physique, in keeping with the Long Beach Police Department. By the time officers arrived, the shooter had fled.

The sufferer was hospitalized in essential situation.

A few hours later, three males shot a person a number of instances in his higher physique in an unprovoked assault round 14th Street and Walnut Avenue, the division mentioned. Police mentioned that passersby within the space have been making an attempt to save lots of the person when officers arrived.

The man, recognized as Duwayane Thomas, 24, was taken to a hospital, the place he died.

As the three males have been fleeing the realm, police mentioned, they shot at a girl who was driving close by. The girl, who didn’t know Thomas, was anticipated to outlive. She had a number of gunshot wounds to her higher and decrease physique.