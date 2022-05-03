Backflip on the cards for Liberal MP Katie Allen

Higgins is Labor’s second goal seat after Chisholm, and the occasion’s analysis exhibits Prime Minister Scott Morrison is extra unpopular in Higgins than in every other seat in Australia. Allen last month confessed her constituents “are not so happy with Scott”. PRESIDENT JOSH A wave of outsized blue T-shirts changed the same old activewear crowd alongside the favored strolling trails close to the Leonda By The Yarra operate centre in Hawthorn on Sunday. Josh Frydenberg at his marketing campaign launch. Credit:Chris Hopkins And Liberal Party members who rocked up on the launch of Josh Frydenberg’s Kooyong defence could possibly be forgiven for considering that they had arrived at an occasion to mark his bid to change into Australia’s first president as soon as the monarchy is ditched.

New banners adorned with the treasurer's title had been positioned behind the lectern and the roughly 1000 attendees had been allowed in provided that their title was on a listing. Journalists had been instructed the tightly held location particulars late on Saturday night time. Slick movies had been performed to the cheering crowd within the ballroom usually used for personal college formals. A sequence of on a regular basis locals addressed the trustworthy, together with a bipolar battler who stated Frydenberg was "fair dinkum", an area mum who stated the MP all the time remembered her son's title and a dry cleaner who stated the treasurer was all the time chipper when choosing up his shirts. Frydenberg's workforce despatched invites past the citizens. Four occasion members who don't stay in Kooyong instructed CBD they acquired textual content messages inviting them. "Your support is much appreciated. Josh," the textual content stated.

The occasion was on the identical weekend Frydenberg – who Liberal Party inner polling suggests is beneath problem from "teal" impartial Monique Ryan – rolled out new "Keep Josh" billboards on the outside promoting he booked months in the past and has secured till election day. The solely place in Kooyong that doesn't seem to have Ryan or Frydenberg materials plastered on it's the skyline. One Kooyong resident recommended on social media that Frydenberg ought to beam out a Bat-signal-like picture of his face; name it "Josh Skydenberg". A stable contingent of distinguished Liberals got here alongside. Federal MPs included Katie Allen, Michael Sukkar, Sarah Henderson, David Van and James Paterson. From Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy's workforce there was Wendy Lovell, David Southwick and David Davis. Guy's chief-of-staff, advertising guru Mitch Catlin, and former premier Ted Baillieu, whose son works for Ryan's marketing campaign, had been within the crowd together with John Pesutto, who needs to win again the state seat of Hawthorn. Activists aligned with Ryan questioned the group determine of 1000. The venue's most capability is 1000, and one of many venue workers instructed CBD the house was maxed out for the launch.

Loading COMO OVER Investment banking and asset administration boss man Ron Dewhurst and spouse Katie are promoting up in South Yarra. Dewhurst is a former head of Americas for JP Morgan Asset Management and board member of the National Gallery of Victoria and Breast Cancer Network Australia. The three-level, three-bedroom Victorian residence set on 1140 sq. metres of gardens comes with a elevate, pool, health club and customized wine and eating cellar. Oh, and there’s basement parking for 5 vehicles.