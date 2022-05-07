Backlash as Anglican school parents fear conservatism in classrooms
Another group of Anglican faculty dad and mom started a petition calling for the rule to be dropped, threatening to withhold faculty charges till the diocese acted.
“There’s quite an outrage,” stated one St Catherine’s father, who’s in a same-sex relationship and didn’t wish to be recognized to guard his kids. “Which direction is the school moving to if their leadership is boxed into this position? And how do you explain to a girl that the leader of your school is opposed to your way of being?”
He nervous {that a} extra socially conservative principal can be extra more likely to implement the diocesan tips on gender identification, which some colleges presently ignored. He additionally stated most dad and mom weren’t spiritual. “My personal view is that St Cath’s is an open and supportive school. Without compassion and understanding from the leader of the school, it’s taking the school in a different direction.”
The St Catherine’s board wrote to households on Friday, saying it might go their suggestions on to the diocese, and outgoing principal Julie Townsend wrote to oldsters, saying; “I want to reassure you that discriminatory and damaging views have no place in our school”.
“I am sorry for the enormous hurt this issue has brought to so many of us … Although we are a diocesan school, we are not the Sydney Diocese. I know many people are working with the diocese to explain to them why their 2019 revised statement of faith has no place in schools.
Next week, Sydney Anglicans will formally ask the Australian church to “declare its mind” in opposition to homosexual marriage, and can be aware the blessing of same-sex unions may have “dire and potentially irreversible consequences for the Anglican Church of Australia”.
But one other group will suggest a counter-motion, which “welcomes the introduction of civil same-sex marriages in Australia as providing a state-based way of recognising faithfulness, love and commitment”.
The Anglican Church of Southern Queensland on Friday put out a press release saying it was glad to have a extra welcoming strategy than the Sydney church, and knew many Sydney principals didn’t agree with its governing diocese’s stance. “But they are afraid to speak publicly as they will lose their jobs,” it stated.
Last week, SCEGGS Darlinghurst – an Anglican faculty – printed a bit from principal Jenny Allum in its faculty journal, saying the varsity believed everybody was made in God’s picture. “SCEGGS is an inclusive community, and we welcome all – regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, or religion,” it stated.
