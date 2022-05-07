Backlash as Anglican school parents fear conservatism in classrooms

Another group of Anglican faculty dad and mom started a petition calling for the rule to be dropped, threatening to withhold faculty charges till the diocese acted.

“There’s quite an outrage,” stated one St Catherine’s father, who’s in a same-sex relationship and didn’t wish to be recognized to guard his kids. “Which direction is the school moving to if their leadership is boxed into this position? And how do you explain to a girl that the leader of your school is opposed to your way of being?”

He nervous {that a} extra socially conservative principal can be extra more likely to implement the diocesan tips on gender identification, which some colleges presently ignored. He additionally stated most dad and mom weren’t spiritual. “My personal view is that St Cath’s is an open and supportive school. Without compassion and understanding from the leader of the school, it’s taking the school in a different direction.”

The St Catherine’s board wrote to households on Friday, saying it might go their suggestions on to the diocese, and outgoing principal Julie Townsend wrote to oldsters, saying; “I want to reassure you that discriminatory and damaging views have no place in our school”.