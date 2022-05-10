Backlog of over 85 000 clearance certificates, firearm licences amid new SAPS fingerprint system | News24

SAPS faces backlogs with police clearance certificates and firearms licences.

The non-payment of electrical energy payments and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s dispute with a landlord contributed to this.

The backlog for police clearance certificates and firearm licences whole greater than 85 000 collectively.

Despite implementing a brand new Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) in January, the police are already going through a backlog of greater than 85 000 for police clearance certificates and firearm licence functions collectively.

In a written parliamentary query, DA MP Andrew Whitfield requested what challenges the police skilled with AFIS within the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 monetary years.

AFIS is a pc system matching fingerprints towards a database.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s reply, the present AFIS was carried out on 24 January 2022 at 60 websites. This was after a contract was awarded to Datacentrix on 16 September 2020.

“There has been a sudden increase in the number of fingerprint searches for firearm licensing and police clearance, which exceeds the capacity to process the applications, within the set performance measurement,” Cele’s reply said.

From January to March 2022, the police obtained 75 440 functions for police clearance certificates. They finalised 32 045, leaving a backlog of 43 395.

During the identical interval, they obtained 90 384 functions for firearm licences, finalised 45 859, leaving a backlog of 44 525.

Among the “challenges” skilled through the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 monetary years was that the upkeep and assist contract for the previous AFIS system expired on 30 November 2021.

“The challenges experienced during this period related to instability, due to old technological infrastructure.”

Compatibility points between Windows 7 and 10, as a consequence of previous expertise and infrastructure, led to steady failure of the system and {hardware} breakdown.

“Instability of the system was experienced towards the end of April and beginning of May 2021. The central site was unavailable for 21 days, during this period.”

Despite all these “challenges”, Cele stated there wasn’t a backlog on the time.

“Although the system was outdated and had reached its lifespan, it could still provide the service required and there was no backlog experienced during the said period.”

In the 2021-2022 monetary yr, the police skilled new “challenges” with AFIS.

To implement the brand new system, the previous system needed to be shut down. This was scheduled for 17 to 24 January 2022.

“[H]owever, some sites only restarted on February 2022, due to technical malfunctioning.”

The service was additional interrupted in Pretoria, the place police clearance and firearm licence functions are processed, as a result of disconnection of electrical energy to the constructing (Tswane ya Tima Campaign), from 10 to 14 February 2022.

“The Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management offices in Pretoria were locked by the building landlord, due to a lease dispute and unpaid rentals between the Bothongo Property Group and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure from 8 to 15 March 2022.”

Cele stated shutting the constructing as a consequence of Covid-19 circumstances additionally contributed to the backlog.

Cele’s assertion that there weren’t police clearance certificates backlogs in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 did not fairly gel with an earlier response he offered to Whitfield.

In December final yr, Cele stated within the 2019-2020 monetary yr, the police had a goal of finalising 95% of police clearance certificates inside 15 calendar days.

They solely managed to finalise 52.7% on this interval – a complete of 197 759 certificates. Altogether, 177 335 certificates weren’t finalised on time.

The following yr – 2020-2021 – the goal was lowered to finalise 80% of certificates inside 15 calendar days, however once more the goal was not achieved, clearing solely 74.95% on time. Altogether, 183 863 had been accomplished on time, leaving a backlog of 61 448.

The 15 days had been measured from when the appliance was obtained by the Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management head workplace in Pretoria.

