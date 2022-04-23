‘Backstabbing’ the community: 15 iPads stolen from rural Eastern Cape school | News24

Fifteen iPads valued at R90 000 have been stolen from a rural faculty within the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape schooling division mentioned criminals have been sabotaging the way forward for poor pupils.

The space’s native councillor will meet the principal subsequent week to debate measures to stop extra break-ins.

Fifteen model new iPads have been stolen throughout a break-in at a rural Eastern Cape faculty over the Easter weekend.

The faculty just lately bought the iPads at a value of R6000 every to reinforce the information of the kids.

The whole value of the stolen devices is R90 000, the division revealed.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, says the culprits are but to be discovered.

The Eastern Cape schooling division’s spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, confirmed the incident at Kei Road Combined School, which is located simply outdoors the province’s capital, Bhisho.

READ | Teens arrested after yet another school burglary, five computers and 15 tablets recovered

Mboxela mentioned the theft had crippled the division’s efforts of rolling out data communication expertise (ICT) to rework studying and educating.

Mboxela mentioned the criminals had basically “backstabbed” the group.

“The school has now taken two steps back to usher in transformation. Some communities depend on the government to get access to ICT, so by rolling out ICT we are trying to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots,” mentioned Mboxela.

Mboxela mentioned the provincial schooling MEC, Fundile Gade, condemned the incident.

“This is one of the schools for children from impoverished backgrounds, whose families solely depend on the government to survive. This break-in drags the children back below the poverty [line],” mentioned Mboxela.

ALSO READ | Pupil jumps on teacher’s back during chaotic classroom brawl in Johannesburg

The division was now working carefully with the security and group liaison division to make sure that faculties’ security will get consideration.

The faculty’s principal is predicted to submit a report in regards to the incident to the schooling division’s district workplace.

The faculty is located in Ward 8, beneath the Amahlathi native municipality, and serves many villages.

The ward councillor, Xoliswa Neti, mentioned she would meet with the college principal subsequent week to debate the matter in addition to problems with security within the space.

The Basic Education Department beforehand mentioned that circumstances of housebreaking and vandalism at faculties spike throughout vacation breaks.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.