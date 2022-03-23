Bad boys savour bridge bevvies

“In keeping with the recent Sydney Harbour Bridge stories and in the years before tightened security and Bridge Climb, I’m sure there are many who recall climbing the bridge in the early hours with our mates,” says David Corry of Como West. “This was, of course, without any harnesses and equipped with only a haversack containing a six-pack and camera to enjoy a truly wonderful view and adrenaline rush. Occasionally, we met others enjoying the same experience. I even recall a Herald article on the matter. I don’t, however, remember seeing the visitors’ book. Alas, an experience no longer possible.”

Robert Christie of Cleveland (Qld) can affirm this enjoyable reality. “In 1965, several final year students from Canterbury Boys High (me included) did, in fact, capture Pally’s undies (C8) with him in them.” And Granny can affirm that John Laws was kidnapped by college students in 1958.

Clearly, some people are saucier than others. Sue Bradley of Eltham (Vic) is “utterly shocked by Brett Morecroft’s parsimony with Worcestershire sauce. I go through at least two bottles a year, and large bottles at that, when I can get them. There’s not much that isn’t improved by a shake of Worcestershire sauce. And I am on at least my fourth bottle of Tabasco!”

Peter Miniutti of Ashbury suggests, “If people realised that Angostura Bitters (C8) contained 44.7 per cent alcohol, then it may need replacing more often.”

“When I was aged four at Collarenebri, we had a huge huntsman (C8) who lived in the kitchen and ate the bush cockroaches that flew in the window,” recollects Margaret Lorang of Mosman. “My mother would gently remove him in her hand if he made a visitor nervous but, sadly, one day somebody killed him and when I saw his body on the compost heap, I cried. By my teenage years, I was extremely arachnophobic and wish I were not. It’s embarrassing. Can anybody explain why this happens?”