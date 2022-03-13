‘Baffling’: This is not the Pat Cummins we know

Aussie captain Pat Cummins is beneath fireplace for techniques which have left commentators upset as Australia appeared to indicate no real interest in successful.

Australia has left Pakistan with a mountain to climb after a second day of batting dominance in Karachi.

Despite additional grinding Pakistan into the dusty wicket, Cummins is the one beneath fireplace for failing to maneuver the match together with a draw trying extra possible with every supply.

Even when Alex Carey was knocked over with three overs left on the second day of play, Cummins elected to return out and face the music slightly than declare Australia’s innings.

The vacationers will resume at 8/505 on Monday, having compelled Pakistan’s bowlers to churn by way of 180 overs. It is the primary time Australia has batted fore greater than 1000 balls in a primary innings since Australia’s final tour of Pakistan in 1998.

There was little or no for the house facet to be enthusiastic about – aside from the “dream” delivery from Sajid Khan that knocked over Usman Khawaja when the opening batsman was on 160.

Carey was the subsequent better of the Aussie batters, reaching 93 earlier than he was bowled by part-timer Babar Azam with three wickets left within the day’s play.

Khawaja additionally had loads of assist — however there was no serving to the spectacle of the competition which has continued to descend additional into farce.

The First Test in Rawalpindi was also a waste of time after a poorly ready pitch ends in a draw with simply 14 wickets falling in 5 days of cricket.

It is repeating once more in Karachi.

While Pakistan captain Azam got here beneath fireplace for his workforce’s “negative” techniques on the opening day of the Second Test, consideration turned in direction of Cummins and his function within the dour take a look at.

The new captain has been criticised for failing to chase a end result.

The troubling sight for the Aussie bowlers would be the ease at which the Aussie batsmen settled into their innings’ and negotiated Pakistan’s lifeless pitch.

Monday might be Cummins’ flip to endure the torture of fielding out in Karachi whereas staring down the barrel of a possible two days out within the solar.

Australia will solely have itself in charge if the competition continues to fizzle down into nothing.

The technique seems clear from the Aussie dressing room, which might be hoping to bat solely as soon as after which bowl to Pakistan when the pitch is deteriorating within the last days of the take a look at.

While the logic is comprehensible, commentators nonetheless didn’t prefer it.

The Aussie workforce was notably criticised for the gradual second session of the day the place the run fee hovered round two runs per over.

While Carey (93 from 159) stayed lively, the remainder of the Aussie center order confirmed no real interest in even searching for fast runs.

Mitchell Starc (28 not out from 95 balls) and Cameron Green (28 from 73) have been the worst offenders at a time when cricket specialists have been brazenly questioning why Cummins hadn’t pulled the set off.

With many anticipating a late declaration, Cummins is as an alternative marching to the beat of his personal drum.

“I don’t understand what the Australians are thinking here, because their run rate is still under three an over. If they want to win this game they’ll need to get a move on,” Pakistan nice Waqar Younis mentioned.

Aussie take a look at nice Simon Katich mentioned: “I’m honestly surprised. I honestly thought they would come out here and try to move the game forward”.

Prominent cricket analyst Rick Eyre posted on Twitter: “Baffling tactics from Pat Cummins”.

He went on to recommend Cummins was working out of character together with his techniques.

“We’re used to attacking, enterprising captaincy from the Australians and Pat Cummins hasn’t shown that today,” Eyre posted on Twitter.

“He must be supremely confident that the pitch will help his spinners over the last two days.’

Sports reporter Russell Bennett also wrote on Twitter: “It doesn’t make sense. This is wasted time”.

The criticism of Cummins comes after Azam was accused of “ridiculous” and damaging techniques on the opening day of the take a look at when Pakistan’s spinners started bowling with keeper Mohammad Rizwan standing nearly a full metre broad of the stumps on the leg facet.

Cricket commentators have been scathing of the tactic which noticed Pakistan’s spinners bowling across the wicket and down the leg facet of Khawaja and Smith. It was a transparent tactic to gradual the run fee down – however it additionally surrendered any house the house facet had of breaking the partnership.

Aussie cricket nice Michael Kasprowicz mentioned: “It’s like they’re trying to bore these batsmen out. It’s like they are trying to get them out that way.”

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis was far more harsh as he led an avalanche of criticism in direction of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam.

“The tactics I’m seeing at the moment, it’s like we are looking for a draw on the 1st day. It’s ridiculous,” he mentioned.

The cricketing world simply desires one of many captains to face up and put an finish to it when play resumes on Monday.