Bag found at Stockholm festival contained an explosive, say police

Swedish police have confirmed {that a} bag containing explosives was present in a Stockholm park over the weekend.

An investigation has been launched after the explosive cost was disarmed and the bag was destroyed by authorities.

It was discovered on Sunday evening throughout the annual Stockholm Culture Festival.

“The police assess that the bag which was found on Sunday at Kungstradgarden contained an explosive charge,” a statement learn.

A preliminary investigation into “attempted public destruction” has been opened however no additional data was given about any suspects or a potential goal. No one has thus far been arrested.

“It is only after a full examination at the national forensic centre that we will be able to say whether the dangerous object was functional,” stated Erik Akerlund, chief of police for the town’s Norrmalm district

The incident comes simply three weeks earlier than Sweden holds a basic election, the place crime is ready to be a serious situation amongst voters.