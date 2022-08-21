Bagnaia wins again, Miller finishes third

Australia’s Jack Miller has completed third within the Austrian Grand Prix however his Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia continued his superb kind to make it three MotoGP wins in a row.

Miller briefly held the lead with 21 laps to go on Sunday, however Bagnaia rapidly fought again to document his fifth win of the season – a private greatest.

World championship chief Fabio Quartararo additionally handed Miller late on to storm to second place on his Yamaha in Spielberg.

Bagnaia, who additionally received the British GP and the Dutch GP, completed 0.492 seconds forward of Quartararo; Miller, who began on the entrance row of the grid, was 2.163 seconds behind the winner.

Bagnaia turned solely the second Italian rider within the fashionable MotoGP period to win three consecutive races after Valentino Rossi, who retired final yr after successful 9 world titles.

“It was a long race… I did too many mistakes in the first part of the year, so it was time for me to be more smart,” Bagnaia stated.

“When I looked at the gap, I tried to be very cautious with the time laps because I was sure that my pace was good enough to open the gap and in the last two laps, I just tried to be calm. I am very happy with my team, they have done an incredible job.”

Starting second on the grid, Bagnaia made a lightning begin on the Red Bull Ring as he overtook pole sitter Enea Bastianini, of Gresini Racing, on the opening lap.

Bastianini dropped additional all the way down to fourth on the sixth lap, when Bagnaia’s teammate Miller and Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin moved up. His race got here to a untimely finish as a result of a deflating entrance tyre after he ran his bike into the gravel.

Martin had appeared set for a podium end however he ran extensive on the chicane on the seventeenth lap, surrendering third spot to Yamaha rider Quartararo, who began fifth on the grid.

Quartararo then piled stress on Miller for second place and succeeded with lower than three laps to go after pulling off a surprising transfer in the midst of the chicane at flip two.

The Frenchman now has a 32-point lead over Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro within the riders’ championship, whereas Bagnaia is third, 44 factors behind the chief.

Miller is fifth, 77 factors behind Quartararo. Australia’s Remy Gardner, of KTM, is in twenty third place after a Twentieth-place end in Austria.