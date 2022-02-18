“Bags Ready For Seychelles”: Emails Between Ex-NSE Chief, Himalayan Yogi

A SEBI report alleges that Chitra Ramkrishna shared labeled info with the yogi

Mumbai:

Chitra Ramkrishna, the previous head of the nation’s largest inventory trade, was questioned by the CBI at her Mumbai dwelling for over 12 hours immediately over a market manipulation case.

The 59-year-old former CEO and Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) can also be underneath investigation for allegedly sharing confidential info with a “yogi” within the Himalayas, who additionally influenced her choices.

A Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report alleges that Ms Ramkrishna shared labeled info together with the monetary and enterprise plans of the NSE, dividend situation, monetary outcomes with the yogi.

The report consists of Ms Ramkrishna’s response to SEBI on questions on her weird dependence on the religious guru and her e mail exchanges with an “unknown person”, believed to be him.

SEBI famous, primarily based on the emails, that Ms Ramkrishna met this particular person “several times in 2015”. She headed the inventory trade from 2013 to 2016.

The “unknown person” used the e-mail id rigyajursama@outlook.com. Ms Ramkrishna informed SEBI that the e-mail was operated by a “Sidhha Purusha/yogi who maybe largely dwelling in the Himalayan ranges”.

“I have met him on occasions in holy places. No locational co-ordinates are given,” she informed the regulator.

When she was requested how, dwelling within the Himalayas, the yogi might have accessed emails and corresponded commonly. “To the best of my knowledge, their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical co-ordinates,” she replied.

Calling him a “spiritual force”, she informed SEBI: “I met him for the first time on the banks of the Ganges nearly 20 years ago directly. Subsequently, over the years I have taken his guidance on many personal and professional matters. Along the way, since he would manifest at will and I did not have any locational co-ordinates I requested him for a way in which I could seek his guidance whenever I felt the need. Accordingly, he gave me an id on which I could send my requests.”

The SEBI order additionally lists emails between the 2.

*An e-mail dated February 17, 2015, from the yogi mentioned: “…p.s, keep bags ready I am planning a travel to Seychelles next month, will try if you can come with me, before Kanchan goes to london with Kaanchana and Barghava and you to New Zealand with two children. HK is a preferred transit or Singapore for onward journey. In case you need help pi let me know Seshu will do the needful. If you know swimming then we could enjoy a sea bath in Seychelles and rest in the beach. I am asking my tour operator to connect with Kanchan for all of our tickets (sic).”

*In an e-mail on February 18, 2015, the “unknown person” wrote to Ms Ramkrishna: “Today you are looking Awesome. You must learn different ways to platt your hair which will make your looks interesting and appealing!! Just a free advice, I know you will grab this. Keep March mid a little free (sic).”

On February 25, 2015, the identical sender wrote to Ms Ramkrishna: “…PS : I overheard with Kanchan when you said lets pack and leave, Get ready count down starts now I accomodate for Seychelles where you can chill it out (sic).”

On September 16, 2015 the e-mail from the unknown particular person to Ms Ramkrishna mentioned: “Did you hear that Makara Kundala song I sent? You must hear the resonance of that iterations. I am happy to see cheer, on your face and absolutely from your heart. I did rejoice the time yesterday with you. These small things you did for yourself make you feel younger and energetic.”