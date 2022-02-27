Bahamas island inhabited by pigs is a place for your bucket-list. Watch

The world is filled with unique locations with surreal environment and intriguing issues. Like an island within the Bahamas which is inhabited solely by pigs who additionally swim within the crystal-clear waters. A video posted on Instagram by the web page trendytraveler_ on February 11 reveals the island and the pigs swimming within the waters and it has been seen greater than one million occasions, making it viral. After watching the video, you’ll positively need to go to this place.

The voiceover within the video says that nobody is kind of certain the place the pigs got here from however in keeping with it they have been dropped off by some pirates years in the past whereas others says they swam over from a close-by shipwreck. The video additionally reveals folks feeding the pigs, nonetheless, the voiceover says that one must be cautious as the massive ones can get aggressive.

“Swimming with the pigs in the Bahamas is something you want to add to your bucket list!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the intriguing video beneath:

“Hakuna matata,” commented a consumer on Instagram referring to the well-known dialogue from The Lion King which loosely interprets to “There are no troubles”. “Just did this! If they get aggressive show them your hands like a card dealer so they know you don’t have any food. Was amazing! Def recommend,” commented one other consumer. “I gotta go swim with them,” posted a 3rd. “Ahh they’re so cute!!! Need to visit here,” stated one other.

What do you concentrate on this wonderful and distinctive island?