Bahrain condemns ‘terrorist operation’ shooting in Tel Aviv

Bahrain on Friday condemned the assault that occurred in Tel Aviv late on Thursday, describing it as a “terrorist operation” and providing condolences to the households of the victims and the Israeli authorities.

“We reiterate the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position that opposes all forms of terrorism and violence no matter the motives and the justifications,” the overseas ministry stated in a press release.

A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar late on Thursday was shot lifeless by Israeli safety forces on Friday after an hours-long manhunt via the town.

