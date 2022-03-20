Bahrain Grand Prix: Ferrari dominates for 1-2 finish; Lewis Hamilton on podium

Charles Leclerc, on pole, takes the title at Bahrain GP with teammate Carlos Sainz ending second.Mercedes are available three and 4 whereas late-race dramatics noticed Red Bull end with no factors to point out.

Ferrari had a memorable begin to the 2022 Formula One season with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ending first and second, respectively. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completed the F1 race within the third spot after defending World Champion Max Verstappen needed to retire his Red Bull because of mechanical issues in direction of the tip of the race.

Teammate Sergio Perez, who took over third spot, additionally spun out within the remaining lap for a zero-point outing.

The final time Ferrari had a 1-2 end in an F1 race was again in Singapore in 2019. But the ultimate end result might not have been an outright shock contemplating the Italian crew had dominated within the qualifying session as properly. Leclerc drove a close to good race proper from the beginning when he had the pole place. Despite typically coming underneath risk from Verstappen, the Frenchman managed to maintain his nerves.

Mercedes had been struggling for tempo by way of the qualifying session however Hamilton and new teammate in a younger George Russell showcased dogged willpower to remain excessive up within the fray. It paid off in direction of the tip with Verstappen struggling together with his steering after a late pit cease. Once he was compelled to retire, Perez took over the Red Bull mantle however what might have been a duel proper to the chequered flag ended within the Mexican spinning out.

It was, nevertheless, a memorable day within the workplace for Haas with Kevin Magnussen driving his automobile to the fifth spot, adopted by Valtteri Bottas in his Alfa Romeo. Esteban Ocon in his Alpine, Yuki Tsunoda for Scuderia AlphaTauri and Fernando Alonso in Alpine and the second Alfa Romeo of Chinese racer Guan Yu Zhou making the highest 10.

Among the large surprises of the race was McLaren racers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo ending in direction of the tip of the sphere whereas Pierre Gasly having to retire his Scuderia AlphaTauri because of a hearth.

First Published Date: