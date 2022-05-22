bahrain para badminton: India finish with 23 medals at Bahrain Para Badminton | Badminton News – Times of India

23 Medals7 Gold3 Silver13 BronzeIndian Para Team Won 23 Medals Including 7 Gold in Bahrain Para Badminton Inter… https://t.co/J7cuoI9uvp — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) 1653196580000

NEW DELHI: The Indian para badminton group completed with a wealthy haul of 23 medals, together with seven golds, on the 1st Bahrain Para Badminton International Championships in Manama.Promising doubles shuttler Manisha Ramdass shot into limelight together with her twin gold medal present, whereas Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (WS SH6) and Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai (Doubles SH6) additionally claimed the opposite high honours for India.Top para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Tarun Dhillon additionally clinched a few gold medals every.Pairing up with Bhagat, Manisha received the higher of Thailand’s Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa 21-14, 21-11 to take the gold in blended doubles.

Manisha additionally produced a robust present combining with Mandeep Kaur to win the gold in ladies’s doubles SL3-SU5 finals. They took simply 23 minutes to defeat the Paralympian pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar 21-11, 21-11.

Asian Youth Para Games champion Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan continued her good run of kind to defeat England’s Rachel Choong 21-15, 21-15, whereas Mandeep settled for the second place after taking place to Turkey’s Halime Yildiz 21-5, 21-17 within the ladies’s SL3 finals.

In doubles SH6, Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai took the gold after Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai and Wong Chun Yim retired with one sport all 21-12,10-21.

“Our para shuttlers have yet again come out with great results. I am very happy with the way the players are delivering excellent results in back-to-back events. Though there’s still some work needed to be done and one of the main focuses will be on their fitness,” chief nationwide coach Gaurav Khanna mentioned in a launch.

“There are quite a few names who are doing really well in the recent tournaments. We have high hopes from promising names like Manisha Ramdass etc.”

The Indian group will subsequent be in motion on the 4th Fazza Dubai 2022 Para Badminton International that will get underway from Tuesday.