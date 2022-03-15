Bahrain’s King, Russia’s Putin discuss conflict in Ukraine

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the significance of diplomatic options to resolve the battle in Ukraine, state information company (BNA) reported on Tuesday.

The Bahraini king and Putin mentioned in a cellphone name the developments in Ukraine and famous the importance of dialogue to keep away from additional escalation, the report mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They additionally highlighted the significance of the unified efforts by the worldwide group “to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace and guarantee the interests and national security of all parties.”

The report added that Bahrain’s king reaffirmed the significance of offering humanitarian help to civilians in Ukraine, noting that nations should fulfil their duties towards financing the humanitarian operations introduced by the UN primarily based on the rules of humanitarian solidarity.

Read extra:

Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO

Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor

Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: Govt